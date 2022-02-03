Opening hours of Vaccination Centers to change

The Health Ministry informed that as of Monday 7 February, the operating hours of the Vaccination Center will be modified as follows:
- Walk-in centers in all districts will operate from 08.00 until 16.00 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
- Every Wednesday, the walk-in Vaccination Center will operate from 08.00 until 18.00.
- Every Saturday, the walk-in Vaccination Centers in all districts will operate from 08.00 until 14.00.
It is reminded that citizens may go to the walk-in vaccination centers or arrange an appointment through the Vaccination Portal.
It is also reminded that:
- Every Monday Moderna vaccine is available at walk-in centers
- Every Tuesday Pfizer vaccine is available at walk-in centers
- Every Wednesday, Pfizer vaccine is available at walk-in centers from 08.00 until 15.00 and from 15.00 until 18.00 the Moderna vaccine
- Every Thursday, Pfizer vaccine is available at walk-in centers
- Every Friday, J&J and Moderna vaccines are available at walk-in centers
- Every Saturday, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available at walk-in centers
- The AstraZeneca vaccine is only available every Wednesday for the second dose in all walk-in center or after an appointments is made
As of Wednesday 9 February, vaccinations of children who are not registered at GESY will also take place after telephone communication of parents with the vaccination center.