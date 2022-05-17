Things to doCharity“Open Wounds” Charity Photo Exhibition on May 18

“Open Wounds” Charity Photo Exhibition on May 18

You are invited to the Charity photo exhibition in support of Ukraine. The event is organised in cooperation with Rotary Club “Famagusta Cavo Greco”, TEBEA and the Embassy of Ukraine to the Republic of Cyprus.

All funds received during the event will be sentd to the “Mom for everyone” Charity Foundation in Lviv, Ukraine. This fund provides extensive support to mothers and children temporarily relocated from the war zone.

Programme:

17:30 Meeting the guests

18:30 Official opening and speeches from the brewery owner, Rotary and TEBEA members, the Ambassador of Ukraine.

Break: during this time guests can buy a beer, communicate and observe the photos presented at the exhibition.

In the second part of the event:

– speeches of two Cypriots who experienced the war themselves;

– presentation of the volunteer centre “Obiymy Support”, describing the necessity of study space for the displaced children from Ukraine.

– The story of the family that fled from Irpen during the occupation.

At the end of our event charity auction will take place

All media are welcome.

When Wednesday, May 18 at 5.30 pm
Where Octo Microbrewery, Industrial Area 5390 Sotira
By Lisa Liberti
