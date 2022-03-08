“Open the Gates” Festival 2022 on March 11-12

First edition of Open the Gates Festival is finally here!
Two days of metal on 11 & 12 March with:
‣ Reflection
‣ Sacral Rage
‣ Mirror
‣ Solitary Sabred
‣ Darklon
‣ Ra Pariah (Apollo Ra Tribute)
‣ Manilla Road (Tribute)
‣ Receiver
‣ Harmonize
‣ Crash’n’Burn
‣ Graywitch
When
Friday, March 11 at 7 pm
Saturday, March 12 at 5 pm
Where DownTown Live Nicosia
Location
Tickets
ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED:
For all people over 18 years old
– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination & Rapid test (48 hours) or PCR test (72 hours)
– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 & Rapid test (48 hours) or PCR test (72 hours)
– Negative PCR (24 hours) or Rapid test (48 Hours)