“Open the Gates” Festival 2022 on March 11-12

First edition of Open the Gates Festival is finally here!

Two days of metal on 11 & 12 March with:

‣ Reflection

‣ Sacral Rage

‣ Mirror

‣ Solitary Sabred

‣ Darklon

‣ Ra Pariah (Apollo Ra Tribute)

‣ Manilla Road (Tribute)

‣ Receiver

‣ Harmonize

‣ Crash’n’Burn

‣ Graywitch

When

Friday, March 11 at 7 pm

Saturday, March 12 at 5 pm

Where DownTown Live Nicosia

Location

Tickets

ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED:

For all people over 18 years old

– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination & Rapid test (48 hours) or PCR test (72 hours)

– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 & Rapid test (48 hours) or PCR test (72 hours)

– Negative PCR (24 hours) or Rapid test (48 Hours)