Open Paramotor Games begin in Agia Napa today.

The Open Paramotor Game began today in the resort of Agia Napa and will last until 12 October, filling the skies with multi-color gliders that are expected to impress the public.

The selection of Agia Napa for the games became possible after a meeting of the Agia Napa vice mayor Antonis Christou with Paramotor champion Bruno Vezzoli.

Then experts came to the town and approved the region for the games.

Antonis Christou said that 30 pilots from all over the world are participating in the games. He also invited the public to visit Agia Napa and enjoy the spectacle.