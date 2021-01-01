News World Ontario finance minister resigns amid outrage over Caribbean holiday

Ontario finance minister resigns amid outrage over Caribbean holiday

 

Ontario’s Finance Minister Rod Phillips resigned after public outrage over a Caribbean vacation he took earlier this month in violation of his own government’s coronavirus travel warnings.

Phillips, a member of the ruling Progressive Conservative Party in the Canadian province, admitted this week that he travelled to the French island of St. Barts on Dec. 13, after the legislative session ended.

Federal and provincial leaders across Canada have urged the public to avoid non-essential travel because of the pandemic.

Today, following my conversation with Rod Phillips, I have accepted his resignation as Ontario’s Minister of Finance,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

“At a time when the people of Ontario have sacrificed so much, today’s resignation is a demonstration that our government takes seriously our obligation to hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

Ford said he has asked Peter Bethlenfalvy to step into the finance minister’s role and deliver the government’s 2021 budget in addition to his current role as president of the province’s Treasury Board.

By Constantinos Tsintas
