Only small damages from this morning’s strong earthquake (video)

NewsLocalOnly small damages from this morning’s strong earthquake (video)

Earthquake2
Cyprus and particularly the district of Paphos might have been in the epicenter of the strong earthquake this morning, measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale but we have managed to avoid the worst and suffered only small damages.

Particularly in the area of Chrysochou and the communities of the north semi-mountainous area of Paphos that had been nearer to the epicenter, serious problems were caused mainly regarding items that fell to the ground, as can be seen from the following photo from a supermarket in Stroumbi.

By gavriella
Taste

