Only Pfizer jabs will be give to people aged 16 and above wishing to be vaccinated

People aged 16 and above who wish to be vaccinated against Covid will only be getting a Pfizer jab, according to acting head of Pharmaceutical Services Elena Panayiotopoullou.

She also assured that the vaccine is safe and that thousands of adolescents aged 16 and 17 were included in clinical trials with quite satisfactory results.

Regarding reported cases of Pfizer-caused pericarditis and myocarditis that are now under investigated by the European Medicines Agency, Panagiotopoulou said that no correlation has been proven.

She also noted that vaccination of younger children could be decided at any given time.