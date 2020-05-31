News Local Only one new Covid-19 case for third consecutive day

Only one new Covid-19 case for third consecutive day

Óôï ìéêñïóêüðéï ôùí åðéóôçìüíùí óôï Éíóôéôïýôï Íåõñïëïãßáò êáé ÃåíåôéêÞò Êýðñïõ (ÉÍÊÃ), ï êïñùíïúüò ðåñíÜ êáèçìåñéíÜ áðü ôá ìÜôéá ôïõò ìÝóù ôçò áíß÷íåõóçò ôïõ áðü ôéò åîåôÜóåéò ðïõ äéåíåñãïýíôáé, Ëåõêùóßá 3 Áðñéëßïõ 2020. ÊÕÐÅ/ÊÁÔÉÁ ×ÑÉÓÔÏÄÏÕËÏÕ

 

A pupil at a lower secondary school is the only new coronavirus case reported in Cyprus on Sunday, the Health Ministry has announced.

This is the third consecutive day that Cyprus has recorded only one new case. Yesterday’s positive case was from tracing of previous confirmed cases and the day before from repatriations.

The results of a total of 1717 tests were announced on Sunday. The pupil tested positive after 819 samples were taken as part of a programme to test 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all negative.

  • 577 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees at hair dressers and catering businesses
  • 1 test from the programme for employees in 20,000 for retail trade and construction
  • 24 repatriations
  • 54 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 41 from referrals of personal doctors and special groups through public health centres
  • 177 from labs of general hospitals
  • 24 from private initiative

Today’s results brings the total of positive cases in Cyprus to 944.

In addition, at 3 pm on Sunday there were three Covid-19 patients at the referral hospital for coronavirus. Another three patients remain intubated at the iCU of Nicosia Hospital.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleTrump will not invoke control of National Guard amid protests -adviser
Next articleAnti-racism demo held in Nicosia

Top Stories

Local

Update: Two dead bodies in Nicosia apartment

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police have found a second dead body, that of a man, in the same apartment in old Nicosia where they had located the body...
Read more
Local

Elderly woman reported missing in Nicosia found

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  An 87 year old woman who was reported missing from her home in Lykavitos, Nicosia earlier today has been found and is in good...
Read more
Local

Anti-racism demo held in Nicosia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  An anti-racism demonstration was held in Nicosia on Sunday with about 300 protesters gathering at Eleftheria Square and marching to the Interior Ministry in...
Read more
Local

Only one new Covid-19 case for third consecutive day

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A pupil at a lower secondary school is the only new coronavirus case reported in Cyprus on Sunday, the Health Ministry has announced. This is...
Read more
World

Trump will not invoke control of National Guard amid protests -adviser

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Trump administration will not invoke federal authority over the National Guard for now, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday as protests...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more
Local Food

Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Read more
Local Food

Easy seafood pasta with white wine sauce

Angelica Azadyants -
Ingredients: 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, chopped 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream 1/3 cup white wine 300g spaghetti, roughly broken 300-400g of...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Update: Two dead bodies in Nicosia apartment

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police have found a second dead body, that of a man, in the same apartment in old Nicosia where they had located the body...
Read more
Local

Elderly woman reported missing in Nicosia found

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  An 87 year old woman who was reported missing from her home in Lykavitos, Nicosia earlier today has been found and is in good...
Read more
Local

Anti-racism demo held in Nicosia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  An anti-racism demonstration was held in Nicosia on Sunday with about 300 protesters gathering at Eleftheria Square and marching to the Interior Ministry in...
Read more
Local

Pissouri to launch home composting pilot programme

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Pissouri Community Council is launching a pilot home composting programme to reduce organic waste produced by households in the Community. Under the programme, 20 households...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros