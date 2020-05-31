Only one new Covid-19 case for third consecutive day

A pupil at a lower secondary school is the only new coronavirus case reported in Cyprus on Sunday, the Health Ministry has announced.

This is the third consecutive day that Cyprus has recorded only one new case. Yesterday’s positive case was from tracing of previous confirmed cases and the day before from repatriations.

The results of a total of 1717 tests were announced on Sunday. The pupil tested positive after 819 samples were taken as part of a programme to test 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all negative.

577 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees at hair dressers and catering businesses

1 test from the programme for employees in 20,000 for retail trade and construction

24 repatriations

54 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

41 from referrals of personal doctors and special groups through public health centres

177 from labs of general hospitals

24 from private initiative

Today’s results brings the total of positive cases in Cyprus to 944.

In addition, at 3 pm on Sunday there were three Covid-19 patients at the referral hospital for coronavirus. Another three patients remain intubated at the iCU of Nicosia Hospital.