Only old cases to appear before courts.

24 year old jailed for seven months for drunk driving

Courts in Cyprus decided to change their methods in order to deal with old cases pending for more than four years. However, fears are expressed that with this change the new cases will pile up, particularly cases regarding traffic violations and violations of the decrees on the pandemic.

According to Phileleftheros information, prosecutors presenting cases before the District Courts have been notified that as of Monday no new cases will be presented. The reason for this is to give tine to Courts to deal with cases that have been pending since 2016.

The Prosecution of the Police believes that this will solve the problems with delays in courts but may create new problems since the new cases will pile up. As reported some of the cases on which there would have been admittance and end in a few minutes now they will be postponed for God knows when.

House Plenum votes against dissolution of Parliament

On Friday the House plenum debated a proposal by the Green party and independent MP Anna Theologou for the early dissolution of the body...
Adamos Adamou elected 12th President of the House of Representatives

Left-wing MP Adamos Adamou was elected unrivaled 12th President of the House of Representatives on Friday, with the votes of the majority of MPs,...
American Medical Center denies announced confirmed COVID case

The American Medical Center strongly denied a Health Ministry announcement alleging a confirmed case had been recorded there. The American Center pointed out that...
Health Ministry’s decision on three nurses

At the orders of Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou, the procedures for the continuation of the employment of the three nurses at the Famagusta General...
The certificate for workers’ movement returns in Limassol and Paphos

The certificate for workers’ movement in Limassol and Paphos returns and those needing to move around in these two towns after 23:00 and until...
Squash soup

Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Mezedes

No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
