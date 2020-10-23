Only old cases to appear before courts.

Courts in Cyprus decided to change their methods in order to deal with old cases pending for more than four years. However, fears are expressed that with this change the new cases will pile up, particularly cases regarding traffic violations and violations of the decrees on the pandemic.

According to Phileleftheros information, prosecutors presenting cases before the District Courts have been notified that as of Monday no new cases will be presented. The reason for this is to give tine to Courts to deal with cases that have been pending since 2016.

The Prosecution of the Police believes that this will solve the problems with delays in courts but may create new problems since the new cases will pile up. As reported some of the cases on which there would have been admittance and end in a few minutes now they will be postponed for God knows when.