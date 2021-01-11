Only five intensive care units available

Last night, there were just five available intensive care units for COVID-19 patients, something that forced the State Health Services Organization OKYpY to make an emergency decision and cut the activities of other sections of the Nicosia hospital, aiming to save staff, since in the coming days the number of COVID-19 patients will exceed 220.

Due to the reduced number of specialized staff, nurses are obliged to work double shift something that will lead to their collapse and will reduce the quality of service to the patients, the president of their trade union, Prodromos Argyrides, warned. He noted that in order for a unit with COVID-19 patients to operate normally, every day seven nurses have to work double shift and this has already exhausted the staff.

(philenews)