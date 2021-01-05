“Only Famagusta” to participate in elections autonomously

The “Only Famagusta” initiative issued an announcement informing people that it decided to seek representation in Parliament autonomously.

As noted, recent developments regarding the town of Famagusta in the occupied areas like the “opening” of the fenced-off city and the Turkish President’s picnic there have shocked the legal residents but the officials and the majority of the people in Cyprus remained cold.

For this reason, a group of residents of Famagusta took the initiative to participate in the forthcoming elections as a new, independent force” aiming to save our City and District.”

(philenews)