Only electronically registered people can attend Pope’s Holy Mass in Nicosia

Only electronically registered people holding a free pass will be able to attend Pope Francis’ Holy Mass at the “GSP Stadium” in Nicosia on Friday December 3 at 10am.

This is what an official announcement in Nicosia said on Thursday, adding that all information on the visit and Holy Mass registration is on the website: cypruspapalvisit.info

Pope Francis will arrive in Cyprus on Thursday December 2 – embarking on his next international apostolic journey to the Mediterranean island and then Greece.

In Nicosia, he will meet with priests, consecrated persons, deacons, catechists, and members of Church associations present in Cyprus at the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace.

Later from 5:15 pm onwards the welcome ceremony will take place at the Presidential Palace of Nicosia, followed by a courtesy visit to the President of the Republic and a meeting with local authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps.

On Friday morning, the Pope will make a courtesy visit to His Beatitude Chrysostomos II, Orthodox Archbishop of Cyprus at the Orthodox Archbishopric of Cyprus in Nicosia, followed by a meeting with the Holy Synod at the Orthodox Cathedral in Nicosia.

Later in the morning he will preside over a Mass at the “GSP Stadium” in Nicosia.

In the afternoon he will hold an Ecumenical Prayer with Migrants at the Parish Church of the Holy Cross in Nicosia.

On Saturday the Pope leaves Cyprus and heads to Athens, Greece, where he is also to visit Lesbos island and meet with migrants there.