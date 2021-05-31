NewsLocalOnly eight out of 56 new MPs in Cyprus are women

Only eight out of 56 new MPs in Cyprus are women

Only eight out of the 56 newly-elected parliamentary representatives in Cyprus are women.

The representation of women is now less than in the previous election back in 2016.

The new women MPs are ruling Dysy’s Savia Orphanidou representing  Nicosia, Larnaca’s Annita Demetriou, Limassol’s Fotini Tsiridou and Kyrenia’s Rita Superman.

Main Opposition Akel’s Irini Charalambidou representing Nicosia and Limassol’s Marina Nicolaou.

Centre Diko’s female representative is Christiana Erotocritou and Alexandra Attalidou is the Green Party’s one – both of them runners in Nicosia.

By Annie Charalambous
