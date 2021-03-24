Only 50% of healthcare workers have been vaccinated

In statements to Phileleftheros, Charalambos Charilaou, spokesman of the State Health Services Organization (OKYpY), said that only 50% of people working in public hospitals have so far responded to the invitation for vaccination and this is causing concern.

He also noted that in certain departments of the hospitals there has been strong “resistance,” as he said, but noted that efforts continue because even though vaccinations are not mandatory, people in general must understand that they may constitute the most important weapon to face the pandemic.

Charilaou was making the specific statements, commenting on the fact that three nurses of Makarion Hospital who have not been vaccinated have tested positive to COVID-19.

Read More: Three nurses, one infant test positive to COVID-19 at Makarion Hospital