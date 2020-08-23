News Local 4 new cases of Covid-19 announced on Sunday, all with travel history

4 new cases of Covid-19 announced on Sunday, all with travel history

Only four people tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday from a total of 3,281 tests carried out.

This raises the total in Cyprus to 1,421.

The new cases are:

  • 3 from passengers and repatriates (2,260 tests). Two are Romanian nationals (a couple) who arrived from Romania on August 21. They do not have symptoms. The third is Greek military staff who arrived from Athens on August 21. He does not have symptoms.
  • 1 from hospital labs (69 tests). The case presented symptoms on August 22 and has a recent travel history (Albania).

The following tests were also carried out, all with negative result:

  • 78 tests through random testing of 10,000 residents
  • 78 tests through private initiative
  • 232 tests at migrant reception centres
  • 55 tests through tracing
  • 334 tests through referrals from personal doctors and tests to special groups via public health centres
  • 175 tests to university students

Only one patient is being treated at the Famagusta referral hospital and one was discharged.

One more patient remains intubated at the Nicosia Hospital ICU.

By Josephine Koumettou
