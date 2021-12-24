NewsLocalOnline shopping in Cyprus increases significantly in the first quarter of 2021

Online shopping in Cyprus increases significantly in the first quarter of 2021

The percentage of people who made online purchases showed a significant increase, which reached 48% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 34.1% in the corresponding period last year, according to data by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

At the same time during the period of April 2020 – March 2021 the percentage of individuals who used the internet for interaction with public authorities has increased to 57.3% compared to 53.3% in the corresponding period of 2019-2020.

Also, 55.9% of individuals aged 16-74 used the internet to obtain information from public authorities or public services websites or apps, 47.6% to download or print official forms and 45.8% to submit completed forms online.

The most popular internet activities during the first quarter of 2021 were instant messaging via Skype, Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber (94.3%), making calls over the internet (94.2%), reading online news / newspapers / magazines (88.8%), finding information about goods or services (87.1%) and participating in social networks (Facebook, twitter) (86.6%).

A 21.7% of persons that used the internet in the first quarter of 2021, did an online course and 19.0% used online learning material other than a complete online course.

The most popular categories of goods/services ordered online were the following: deliveries or pick up from restaurants, fast-food chains (68.6%), clothes (including sport clothing) shoes or accessories (62.0%), computers, tablets, mobile phones or accessories (32.6%) and cosmetics, beauty or wellness products (20.3%).

Three out of four individuals, or 75.5% who bought or ordered goods or services for private use in the first quarter of 2021, preferred sellers from Cyprus, 61.8% bought from sellers from other EU countries and 56.8% from sellers from the rest of the world.

In 2021, Internet access in households reached 93.4% compared to 92.8% in 2020. An 80% of households have access to a personal computer (desktop, laptop/netbook or tablet) and a computer is found in almost all (95.4%) households with dependent children. In households with no dependent children that percentage drops to 74.2%.

Regarding the frequency of internet use, nine out of ten individuals use the Internet at least once a week. The Internet use decreases with age. Starting from 98.9% for the 16 – 24 age group the Internet use drops to 71.0% for the 55 – 74 age group. Persons with high educational attainment level (98.7%) use the internet more frequently than persons with low educational attainment level (67.8%).

