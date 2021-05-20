EUEducationOnline lecture: Leonardo da Vinci’s visit to Cyprus

Online lecture: Leonardo da Vinci’s visit to Cyprus

Register in advance using the link to for Leonardo da Vinci’s legendary visit to Cyprus in 1481 A.D. and its link to Lefkara

 

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'CAARI ONLINE LECTURE PROGRAMME Spring 2021 Thursday 20th May, 7pm Cyprus Dr Robert S. Merrillees Leonardo da Vinci's legendary visit to Cyprus in 1481 A.D. and its link to Lefkara 125 According popular tradition which goes back only C14 brought Lefkara based publicity. There then Mediterranean, famous cult Amongst possible points evidence the 19th century A.D., Leonardo presented the become point Vinci visited Lefkara colonial administration sources travel account location unless D”omo Milan 1930s tourism and The lecture begins To watch live Cyprus (Eastern European Summer Time) senior the indigenous Cypriote culture. Zoom. posted CAARI's Telephone 22 Email librarian@caari.org.cy'

 

When Thursday, May 20 at 7pm
Where Online
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleBritain reforms railways but vows no ‘terrible sandwiches’

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros