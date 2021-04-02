Online fraud with online shops

According to complaints filed with the Police, people have been the victims of online frauds, of phishing model, when they are asked to provide the details of their cards so that they can purchase something from websites that are not the original sites of the shops but misleading ones.

The police are asking the public to make sure any website they visit is the authentic website of the shop from where they intend to purchase something.

People are also urged to be particularly careful when they are asked to reveal their personal data, for example details of their cards, telephone numbers, emails and so forth.