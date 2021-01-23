Online fraud related to Banking and Credit Institutions

Police are urging the public to be careful since they have received a number of complaints by citizens regarding online frauds related to banking and credit institutions.

Specifically, the citizens receive messages asking them to confirm their data and various other information about their accounts in banking and credit institutions.

The confirmation is done through a link that connects the citizens with fake websites similar to the websites of banking and credit institutions.

As a result the culprits gain access to the e-banking accounts of the citizens and transfer their moneys to banks abroad.

The Police are urging the public not to disclose any information to anyone.

Sample of a fraud message:

(philenews)