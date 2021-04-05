NewsLocal'Onisilos-Gedeon 2021” military exercise starts

‘Onisilos-Gedeon 2021” military exercise starts

Military exercise “Onisilos-Gedeon 2021”, which takes place in the framework of the annual military cooperation programme between the Republic of Cyprus and Israel, began on Monday,  a press release issued by Cyprus Defence Ministry said.

The exercise is directed and coordinated by the National Guard General Staff Air Force Command in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force. It takes place within the Nicosia FIR, covers a big area of the Republic of Cyprus territory and will conclude on Tuesday.

It includes training staff on the tactics and procedures of development for the air forces deployment, of anti-aircraft unit, in the procedures of weapons control and dissemination of information and training of air defence inspectors.

(CNA)

By gavriella
