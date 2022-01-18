Ongoing police operations in Chloraka

Last night various Police departments carried out another coordinated operation to combat illegalities in Chloraka.

During the operation the controversial group of flats was checked for violations of the protocol regarding the accommodation of asylum seekers. Three people were found who lived there in violation of the protocol, were accused in writing and were released.

Furthermore, 85 cars were stopped, 32 were checked as well as 48 persons. From the checks 19 traffic violations emerged.

The police operations will continue.