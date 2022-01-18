NewsLocalOngoing police operations in Chloraka

Ongoing police operations in Chloraka

Police block the road near the scene after a gunman opened fire at the Perm State University in Perm, Russia September 20, 2021, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Anna Vikhareva NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Last night various Police departments carried out another coordinated operation to combat illegalities in Chloraka.

During the operation the controversial group of flats was checked for violations of the protocol regarding the accommodation of asylum seekers. Three people were found who lived there in violation of the protocol, were accused in writing and were released.

Furthermore, 85 cars were stopped, 32 were checked as well as 48 persons. From the checks 19 traffic violations emerged.

The police operations will continue.

By gavriella
Previous articleDoctor in fake vaccination certificates’ case pleads not guilty
Next articleParent positive to Covid-19 attacks school principle 

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros