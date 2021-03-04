Ongoing delays for Animals Police

Ongoing delays have been taking place regarding the modification of the Law on Police aiming at the establishment of a special group of Police members, which will deal with cases of animal abuse.

It is noted that the said issue has been in discussion in Parliament since 2014, when Ionas Nicolaou was Justice Minister and had submitted the specific proposal.

Ecologist deputy Perdikis submitted three new modifications in Parliament something that caused the reaction of Kyriakos Kyriakou, president of the Party for the Animals.

Kyriakou said that the same thing had happened in the past with other modifications, which, however were not approved by the Legal Committee.

He noted that the issue has been pending since 2014, when the Party for the Animals for founded. Kyriakou added that the House President himself has assured them that he will look into the matter.

(philenews)