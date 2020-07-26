Ongoing checks for adherence to Covid decrees; 35 businesses booked

Police said on Sunday that checks to businesses for adherence to measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 are ongoing despite the positive epidemiological results of recent months.

In an announcement, police said that 35 businesses were booked for relevant violations in the last two days after performing a total of 886 checks island-wide.

“Despite the positive results of recent months and our return – to a large extent – to normality, the threat of a new wave of the pandemic is there. For this reason, we continue with vigilance our checks for adherence to the relevant decrees aiming to stem the spread of the virus,” the announcement said.

It was also noted that it is imperative “that we all behave responsibly and diligently and follow all necessary measures, distances and hygiene rules.”