One victim injured in German university shooting is dead – media report

One of four victims injured by a lone gunman at a German university on Monday (January 24) has died, according to German media reports.

Focus magazine online reported one person died at the hospital, without giving a source.

Police earlier said the perpetrator wounded four people in an attack in a lecture hall in the southwestern university town of Heidelberg before shooting himself dead.

In a tweet, police said: “Four people injured, some seriously, currently no more danger, perpetrator dead – single perpetrator assumed.”

A police spokesman told Reuters by telephone the gunman fled the lecture hall before turning his gun on himself. He added that the man’s motive was unclear.

Mass-selling newspaper Bild reported that the gunman was a student.

Earlier, police said a large deployment of police and emergency services was on the scene at the Neuenheimer Feld area of the town, which is home to university facilities.

Founded in 1386, Heidelberg is Germany’s oldest university.

