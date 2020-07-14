One tests positive to Covid-19, a foreign national permanently residing in Cyprus

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus after 1754 tests, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1,023.

The new case was detected from 379 tests to passengers and repatriates. The Health Ministry said that the case concerns an Albanian national who permanently resides in Cyprus. The man returned to Cyprus from Albania (Category C) via Athens on July 13 and took the test at the airport.

In addition, the following tests were carried out all with negative result: