One quarter of Cyprus population gets antigen rapid test between Feb 1-7

In view of Monday’s reopening of the retail trade and business sectors a total of 208,000 antigen rapid tests for the coronavirus were carried out in Cyprus between February 1-7.

That is, one quarter of the Mediterranean island’s population, according to an announcement on Monday by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry also reminded that these tests have to be carried out on a weekly basis.

“The Ministry of Health focuses on the systematic inspection with antigen rapid tests of employees/labourers so as to effectively monitor workplaces and achieve the smooth re-opening of businesses/industries,” the statement also said.

“Therefore, employers/heads of companies, as well as in Departments/Services of the public and wider public sector have a responsibility to ensure the mandatory weekly rapid antigen test of staff,” it added.

The Ministry also reminded that businesses/services that employ up to three people they should ensure that all of them get tested.

For businesses/services employing from 4 to 10 people, the tests should be done on at least 4 of them.

And for businesses/services that employ more than 11 people, the tests should be done on at least 4 people or 20% of employees, whichever is higher in number.