One premise, 78 citizens booked for breach of covid measures

Police booked 78 citizens and one establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breaching measures aiming to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They had carried out a total of 5,314 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 1,383 checks 23 citizens were fined.

In Limassol, out of 1,042 checks 34 citizens were fined.

In Larnaca, out of 917 checks 10 citizens were fined.

In Pafos, out of 937 checks seven citizens and one establishment were fined.

In Famagusta, out of 859 checks two citizens were fined.

In Morphou, out of 859 checks two citizens were fined.

In addition, Marine police carried out 22 inspections and booked no one.