News Local One person of the four persons wanted for violations of Covid-19 quarantine...

One person of the four persons wanted for violations of Covid-19 quarantine rules, located

Following the Ministry of Health’s actions to identify to police four persons who were not responsive to calls by the health authorities trying to check whether they have been observing quarantine rules, police has gone forward with reporting one person from Nicosia for violating their mandatory home confinement of 14 days due to their contact with a confirmed case of corona virus.

In cases where the Ministry of Health cannot locate people who should be in self-isolation, then the help of the Police will be sought to locate them, Police Spokesman Christos Andreou said.

He also said that police will conduct sampling checks to ensure the observance of the mandatory 14-day house confinement by the persons who will be on a specific list and which will be sent to police by the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, the Limassol District Court imposed a €800 fine on two foreigners aged 42 and 33 for violating their terms of self-isolation.

It is reiterated that, based on recent increased measures of protection of the population by Covid-19, announced by the Minister of Health, police will intensify checks of the persons who have to be self-isolating when they enter Cyprus from category C countries, or when they are close contacts of confirmed cases.

Read more: Police are looking for possible violators of Covid-19 quarantine rules

Source: Philenews/CNA

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleRecent Covid-19 cases in Limassol do not constitute a second wave, Professor Karayiannis says
Next articleMinistry announces conclusion of international tender for Larnaca port and marina development

Top Stories

World

Large blast in Beirut port area shakes Cyprus

Andreas Nicolaides -
A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local...
Read more
Local

Twenty-five new corona virus cases detected out of 3,988 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 25 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather with new yellow alert for extremely high temperatures

Maria Bitar -
Mainly fine weather on Wednesday with yet another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures issued – in effect from 1pm to 5pm. Temperatures are expected...
Read more
Economy

Industrial producer prices up by 0.7% in Euro area and 0.4% in Cyprus in June 2020

Maria Bitar -
In June 2020, the fourth month during which Covid-19 containment measures are being applied in most Member States, industrial producer prices rose, compared with...
Read more
Local

People needed to manage thermal cameras

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health announced a tender for the purchase of services by health professionals for the management of thermal cameras at Larnaca and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Twenty-five new corona virus cases detected out of 3,988 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 25 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather with new yellow alert for extremely high temperatures

Maria Bitar -
Mainly fine weather on Wednesday with yet another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures issued – in effect from 1pm to 5pm. Temperatures are expected...
Read more
Local

People needed to manage thermal cameras

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health announced a tender for the purchase of services by health professionals for the management of thermal cameras at Larnaca and...
Read more
Local

More than 27,000 passengers from categories A–B were checked since flights resumed

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Health Ministry announced today that a total of 27,334 passengers were tested for Covid–19 coming from countries listed in categories A and B,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros