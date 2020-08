Only one covid-19 patient is currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which acts as the island’s reference medical centre.

The only other patient there was transferred late on Monday to the Nicosia General Hospital for specialised care due to complications. His condition is described as stable.

At the same time, the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou is currently hosting 24 people who will remain there until they’re fully recuperated.

(Philenews/CNA)