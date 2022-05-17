NewsLocalOne out of five people in Cyprus suffers from hypertension

FILE PHOTO: A member of the French Civil Protection service measures blood pressure of a man suspected of being infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as its spread continues, in Paris, France, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

One out of five people in Cyprus suffers from hypertension, the Cyprus Cardiology Society has said citing figures released to mark World Hypertension Day on Tuesday, May 17.

The figures were based on the “European Society of Cardiology Cardiovascular Statistics 2021.”

The Society also noted that many people are not aware they suffer from hypertension, which often leads to high blood pressure if not properly addressed and treated.

And it sent out the message: “Measure your blood pressure, Live longer”.

The society has also organised an island-wide educational campaign to raise public awareness on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of hypertension.

By Annie Charalambous
