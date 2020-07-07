One new Covid case with travel history

One person has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1005, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, from a total of 1,191 tests carried out.

The positive case was from 302 tests from a private initiative. The individual arrived from Israel on July 2 with a negative test, which was in Category B at the time, but another test taken privately came out positive.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative result:

124 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy

20 tests from the tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

348 from passengers and repatriates

174 tests from hospital labs

12 from migrant centres

211 tests from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics

Moreover, there are currently no Coronavirus patients being treated at the island’s hospitals, as the one patient who was being treated at the Famagusta referral hospital has been discharged.