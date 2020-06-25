News Local One new Covid-19 case, second from same Bulgaria flight

One new Covid-19 case, second from same Bulgaria flight

Óôï ìéêñïóêüðéï ôùí åðéóôçìüíùí óôï Éíóôéôïýôï Íåõñïëïãßáò êáé ÃåíåôéêÞò Êýðñïõ (ÉÍÊÃ), ï êïñùíïúüò ðåñíÜ êáèçìåñéíÜ áðü ôá ìÜôéá ôïõò ìÝóù ôçò áíß÷íåõóçò ôïõ áðü ôéò åîåôÜóåéò ðïõ äéåíåñãïýíôáé, Ëåõêùóßá 3 Áðñéëßïõ 2020. ÊÕÐÅ/ÊÁÔÉÁ ×ÑÉÓÔÏÄÏÕËÏÕ

 

Another person — a passenger from Bulgaria — has tested positive for coronavirus after 1,104 tests, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The individual was on the same flight on Tuesday as the one case that was reported yesterday.  The two are not connected nor were they sitting close to each other on the airplane.

Both were detected by random testing.  Earlier on Thursday, the Health Ministry announced that Bulgaria was being moved to Group B as from Monday which means all arrivals will require a negative coronavirus test. Until then, all passengers from Bulgaria will be tested on arrival.

Today’s case was detected among 490 tests of passengers and repatriates.

In addition, the ministry said the following tests were carried out, all with negative result:

  • 171 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy
  • 176 from private initiative
  • 36 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 2 from the programme by the Labour Ministry
  • 163 from  hospital labs
  • 66 from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics

The total number of positive cases is now 992.

Bulgaria moved to group B, negative Covid-19 test required

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous article30-year-old remanded for Nicosia murder

Top Stories

Local

One new Covid-19 case, second from same Bulgaria flight

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another person -- a passenger from Bulgaria -- has tested positive for coronavirus after 1,104 tests, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The individual was...
Read more
Local

30-year-old remanded for Nicosia murder

Josephine Koumettou -
A 30-year-old man arrested by police last night in relation to the murder of a 21-year-old following a violent fight in Nicosia old town in...
Read more
World

Loved and loathed, Sweden’s anti-lockdown architect is unrepentant

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  As the architect of Sweden's unorthodox response to the coronavirus pandemic, Anders Tegnell has got used to receiving death threats and being urged to...
Read more
Local

Ayia Napa tourist product to be boosted with €2.4 mil cultural development

Josephine Koumettou -
The Environmental Authority has given the green light for the development of a multi-purpose urban park in Ayia Napa at a cost of €2.4...
Read more
Local

Bulgaria moved to group B, negative Covid-19 test required

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Bulgaria has been moved to Group B effective from Monday, June 29, meaning that all arrivals will require a certificate that they have tested...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

30-year-old remanded for Nicosia murder

Josephine Koumettou -
A 30-year-old man arrested by police last night in relation to the murder of a 21-year-old following a violent fight in Nicosia old town in...
Read more
Local

Ayia Napa tourist product to be boosted with €2.4 mil cultural development

Josephine Koumettou -
The Environmental Authority has given the green light for the development of a multi-purpose urban park in Ayia Napa at a cost of €2.4...
Read more
Local

Bulgaria moved to group B, negative Covid-19 test required

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Bulgaria has been moved to Group B effective from Monday, June 29, meaning that all arrivals will require a certificate that they have tested...
Read more
Local

Programme of 20,000 Covid tests in schools completed

Josephine Koumettou -
The Education Ministry said on Thursday that the programme of 20,000 tests to pupils and staff at public and private schools has been completed. The...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros