One new Covid-19 case reported on Sunday

After five consecutive days of negative results, one person has tested positive for Covid-19 after 620 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The positive case is from 55 tests carried out as part of the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work in phase two and three of the reopening of the economy.

The individual is an employee at a hotel in Paphos.

This brings the total number of cases in Cyprus to 986.

The ministry said the following tests were also carried out, all with negative results:

131 tests from repatriations

54 tests from private initiative

22 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

112 from hospital labs

246 from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics

There is currently only one coronavirus patient at the referral hospital, the Health Ministry said.