One new Covid-19 case from repatriations

There was one new Covid-19 case in Cyprus, the Health Ministry said on Friday, from a total of 2363 tests, bringing the total number of positive cases to 942.

The case was found through 447 tests from repatriations. The Health Ministry said that the close contacts of the person have been traced and all relevant protocols have been activated to keep them isolated for a period of two days so they can undergo a second test.

The following tests were also carried out but no cases were found:

  • 622 tests from the programme for 10,000 employees in hair salons and catering establishments
  • 708 tests from the programme for 20,000 pupils, teachers and school staff
  • 10 tests from the programme of 20,000 employees in the retail sector and construction
  • 74 from tracing contacts of confirmed cases
  • 64 tests from referrals from personal doctors and special health groups through the public health centres
  • 184 tests from hospital labs
  • 254 tests from private initiative

At 3 pm there were three coronavirus patients in Famagusta Hospital, one of them in the increased care unit. One patient was discharged.

There are still three intubated patients at the ICU of Nicosia Hospital.

Cyprus recorded its first two cases on March 9. Positive cases have been recorded every day since then with the exception of May 23 and May 27, although the number has been consistently in single digits since April 29. The highest number recorded on a single day was 58 on April 1.

By Josephine Koumettou
