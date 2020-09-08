News Local One new coronavirus case detected out of 2.797 tests

One new coronavirus case detected out of 2.797 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 1 new case of the SARS-CoV-II virus was detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2.797 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

888 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

145 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

134 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases.

1.204 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

133 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and school staff.

52 tests carried out with samples taken at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

3 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

238 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1.511.

Additionally, three patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital.

One patient is intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)

By Maria Bitar
