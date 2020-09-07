One new coronavirus case detected out of 2.049 tests

The death of a 76-year-old man with pre-existing health issues that was being treated at the intensive care unit of the Famagusta General Hospital is announced. The cause of death is Covid-19.

Consequently, the total number of deaths of individuals positive to SARS-CoV-II is now 29, deaths in which the actual cause of death was Covid-19 is 22 – 16 men and 6 women with an average age of 72.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health has announced that 1 new case of the SARS-CoV-II virus was detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2.049 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

110 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

149 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative.

112 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases.

1.523 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

155 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1.510.

Additionally, one patient is currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital.

One patients is intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)