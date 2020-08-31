One new coronavirus case detected out of 1,916 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 1 new case of the SARS-CoV-II virus was detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 1,916 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

1,190 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

164 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

307 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative.

112 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

43 tests carried out with samples taken at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

1 test carried out with samples taken under the control program for university students.

11 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of the Ministry of Justice for staff working in the Courts.

88 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 4 cases detected.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,488.

Additionally, seven patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient remains intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

