News Local One new coronavirus case detected out of 1,916 tests

One new coronavirus case detected out of 1,916 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 1 new case of the SARS-CoV-II virus was detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 1,916 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

1,190 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

164 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

307 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative.

112 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

43 tests carried out with samples taken at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

1 test carried out with samples taken under the control program for university students.

11 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of the Ministry of Justice for staff working in the Courts.

88 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 4 cases detected.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,488.

Additionally, seven patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient remains intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleRe-approval of Shipping Taxation System by EU Commission “an important success”
Next articleBorrell informs Cavusoglu on Gymnich outcome – EU’s expectations for de-escalation

Top Stories

World

Borrell informs Cavusoglu on Gymnich outcome – EU’s expectations for de-escalation

Maria Bitar -
EU High Representative on Foreign Policy Josep Borrell officially informed Turkey's Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu on the outcome of the informal Foreign Ministers' Council...
Read more
Local

One new coronavirus case detected out of 1,916 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 1 new case of the SARS-CoV-II virus was detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Re-approval of Shipping Taxation System by EU Commission “an important success”

Maria Bitar -
Τhe re-approval of the Cyprus Shipping Taxation System by the EU Commission at the end of 2019 was an important success for Cyprus Shipping,...
Read more
Local

Turkey must end provocations in East Med, says German FM spokesperson

Maria Bitar -
Turkey must fulfil the condition of ending further provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean, German Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Christopher Burger has said. Burger was replying...
Read more
Local

Foreign Office reiterates UK positions on Cyprus settlement and EEZ issues

Maria Bitar -
The Foreign Office has responded to two letters sent by UK Cypriots to Prime Minister Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, respectively, by reiterating...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Re-approval of Shipping Taxation System by EU Commission “an important success”

Maria Bitar -
Τhe re-approval of the Cyprus Shipping Taxation System by the EU Commission at the end of 2019 was an important success for Cyprus Shipping,...
Read more
Local

Turkey must end provocations in East Med, says German FM spokesperson

Maria Bitar -
Turkey must fulfil the condition of ending further provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean, German Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Christopher Burger has said. Burger was replying...
Read more
Local

Foreign Office reiterates UK positions on Cyprus settlement and EEZ issues

Maria Bitar -
The Foreign Office has responded to two letters sent by UK Cypriots to Prime Minister Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, respectively, by reiterating...
Read more
Local

Two men wanted in relation to robbery case (photos)

Maria Bitar -
Police said on Monday that two men (pictured below) are wanted in relation to a breaking and entering and robbery case committed on Sunday...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros