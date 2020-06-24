News Local One new case among travellers to Cyprus

One new case among travellers to Cyprus

One person has tested positive for coronavirus after a total of 1405 tests, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, who was among 474 tests from passengers and repatriations.

The health ministry said that the new case is a passenger who travelled to Cyprus from a Category A country and was found during tests to passengers that take place at Cyprus’ airports.

This brings the total number of cases in Cyprus to 991.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

  • 124 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy
  • 235 tests from private initiative
  • 23 tests from the tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 277 tests from hospital labs
  • 272 tests of special groups through public health clinics and from referrals through personal doctors.

There are no coronavirus patients in the island’s hospitals.

By Josephine Koumettou
