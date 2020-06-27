News Local One more wanted for Nicosia murder (photo)

One more wanted for Nicosia murder (photo)

Police announced on Friday that they are looking for one more person in relation to the murder of a 21-year-old following a violent fight in Nicosia old town in the evening of June 21.

The wanted man, pictured below, is 29-year-old Pawan Singh from India.

Police call on anyone with information that may help locate him to contact the Nicosia Crime Investigation Department on 22-802222 or the citizens’ hotline on 1460 or their nearest police station.

Another three persons are wanted for the same case while a 27-year-old and a 30-year-old have been arrested and remanded in custody.

By Josephine Koumettou
