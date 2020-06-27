One more wanted for Nicosia murder (photo)

Police announced on Friday that they are looking for one more person in relation to the murder of a 21-year-old following a violent fight in Nicosia old town in the evening of June 21.

The wanted man, pictured below, is 29-year-old Pawan Singh from India.

Police call on anyone with information that may help locate him to contact the Nicosia Crime Investigation Department on 22-802222 or the citizens’ hotline on 1460 or their nearest police station.

Another three persons are wanted for the same case while a 27-year-old and a 30-year-old have been arrested and remanded in custody.

