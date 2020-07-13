News Local One more tests positive to Coronavirus

One more tests positive to Coronavirus

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus after 942 tests, the Health Ministry said on Monday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1,022.

The new case was detected from 255 samples taken through a private initiative. The Health Ministry said that the case concerns an employee at a gym who presented symptoms and took the test.

In addition, the following tests were carried out all with negative result:

  • 182 tests from passengers and repatriates
  • 100 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy.
  • 250 tests through referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics
  • 21 tests from contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 134 tests from hospital labs.
By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleBritain set to ban Huawei from 5G, though timescale unclear

Top Stories

Local

One more tests positive to Coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
One more person has tested positive for coronavirus after 942 tests, the Health Ministry said on Monday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1,022. The...
Read more
World

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G, though timescale unclear

Josephine Koumettou -
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President...
Read more
Local

‘Views of the World’ animation festival returns to Salamiou

Josephine Koumettou -
Countryside Animafest Cyprus, the island's official animation event that aims to showcase animation films from around the world has announced its 19th edition that...
Read more
Local

MoH extends testing programme for employees in phase 2 and 3 of lockdown exit

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry said on Monday it has extended to August 12 the programme to test a total of 10,000 employees who returned to...
Read more
World

Britain offers fast-track visas for foreign health workers

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain's new immigration system will provide faster and cheaper visas for skilled health and social care workers, the government announced on Monday, setting out...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

‘Views of the World’ animation festival returns to Salamiou

Josephine Koumettou -
Countryside Animafest Cyprus, the island's official animation event that aims to showcase animation films from around the world has announced its 19th edition that...
Read more
Local

MoH extends testing programme for employees in phase 2 and 3 of lockdown exit

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry said on Monday it has extended to August 12 the programme to test a total of 10,000 employees who returned to...
Read more
Local

Experts concerned over Serbia, cases among immigrants

Josephine Koumettou -
Member of the Scientific Team, Professor Petros Karayiannis, has expressed grave concern over the five cases of coronavirus found among immigrants from Syria who...
Read more
Local

President Anastasiades in Athens on Tuesday for meetings

Josephine Koumettou -
President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will be flying to Athens on Tuesday, to meet with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros