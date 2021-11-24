One million lights give Tivoli a Christmas feeling

Copenhagen’s Tivoli’s amusement park on Saturday (November 20), lit its Christmas tree as well as one million lights to mark the beginning of the Christmas season.

After almost two years of being deprived of normal life, this year’s theme is togetherness, closeness and love and it’s being illustrated all around Tivoli with hearts.

Normally about one million people visit Tivoli during the Christmas season but last year it had to close just after two weeks because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Altogether up to one million lights decorate the amusement park in the centre of Copenhagen.

But that’s not all.

Some 1,000 spruce trees have been decked out with fairy lights from top to toe and 3.5 km spruce garlands, 40 km Christmas-tree chains, 20,000 hyacinths and 70,000 Christmas baubles bring some sparkle to what is the second oldest amusement park in the world, founded in 1843.