NewsWorldOne killed, another injured by falling tree during storm in Kosovo One killed, another injured by falling tree during storm in Kosovo 4 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber One Killed, Another Injured By Falling Tree During Storm In Kosovo A fallen tree as a result of heavy rain and strong winds is seen downtown Pristina, Kosovo, June 6, 2022. REUTERS By gavriella Previous articleOver 25 tons of waste raised from Greek island seabed Top Stories World Over 25 tons of waste raised from Greek island seabed World Russia’s Lavrov calls decision to block plane ‘unprecedented’ Local Agriculture Minister to discuss cooperation about fire-fighting Local 84-year-old arrested for Limassol murder World Nadal destroys Ruud to win 14th French Open title, 22nd Grand Slam crown Taste Local Food Dinner with Vasilikon Wines at Dionysus Mansion on May 18 Local Food Fork Food Market in Nicosia on May 6 Agrotourism Siousioukos Workshop on April 17 Taste of Cyprus Craft Distillery Tour on April 2 RELATED ARTICLES Over 25 tons of waste raised from Greek island seabed Russia’s Lavrov calls decision to block plane ‘unprecedented’ Nadal destroys Ruud to win 14th French Open title, 22nd Grand Slam crown South Korea and U.S. launch missiles in response to North’s missile tests