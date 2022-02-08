One in four Cypriots will be diagnosed with a form of cancer in his/her lifetime, figures show

One in four Cypriots will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in his/her lifetime while 42 new cases of cancer and leukaemia in children aged 0-19 are diagnosed annually on the island. Figures were unveiled Tuesday during a press conference on the occasion of World Cancer Day and International Childhood Cancer Day.

The press conference was organised by SHSO (State health services organisation) which presented the important job carried out at the Oncology Centres of Nicosia and Limassol General Hospitals and the Childhood Cancer Clinic at Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

During the conference it was said that according to estimations by GLOBOCAN, the Global Cancer Observatory of WHO, based on Cyprus Cancer Archives with data up to 2018, one in nine citizens in Cyprus will pass away from cancer up until the age of 75.

More than 1,500 cases of childhood cancer and other haematological or oncology diseases are being treated annually at the Makario Children`s Hospital. In 2021 30 new cases were diagnosed and treated at the hospital.

Deputy Executive Director of SHSO Kypros Stavrides said that the Organisation supports all cancer patients and their families, pointing out that this fight is an ongoing one and SHSO is present, offering specialised services at all the oncology wards of public hospitals.

Head of the Oncology clinic at Nicosia General Hospital Dr. Rena Ioannou said that that cancer patients at the Clinic, which operated for the first time in 1964, undergo a complete therapy and treatment, adding that the aim is to always offer quality services to patients.

Head of the Oncology clinic of Limassol Hospital Dr. Simon Malas said that the clinic set up in 2004 offers outpatient services daily. The clinic also has a ward with 16 beds, a day care clinic as well as dialysis centre. An outpatient clinic operates every Tuesday in Pafos General Hospital.

Dr. Eleni Papachristodoulou, Head of the Children Oncology Clinic at Makario Hospital, said that the clinic is the only one that offers treatment to children and teenagers who are diagnosed with cancer and leukaemia and acute or chronic haematological diseases. Children are also being treated after bone marrow transplants. The clinic has 14 beds for inpatients and 8 for outpatients.

Deputy Head of the Oncology clinic at the Nicosia General Hospital Dr. George Ioannides said that according to estimates by the European Cancer Information System (ECIS), in 2020 4,989 new cases were diagnosed (2,739 in males and 2,250 in females) while 2,430 deaths were reported from cancer (1,436 male and 994 female).

The most common forms of cancer in Cyprus in men are prostate cancer which is diagnosed with a frequency of 30%, lung cancer (16% ) and large intestine (14%).

Most common cancers in women are breast cancer (34%) thyroid (10%) and large intestine (8%).

Most deaths in Cyprus in the male population occur as a result of lung cancer (24%) , prostate (13%) and large intestine (11%), while in women deaths occur as a result of breast cancer (20%), large intestine and lung cancer (11%).

Former Head of Children Oncology clinic Dr. Loizos Loizou was presented with an award for his services and his significant work. He expressed his gratitude and pride because, as he said, leaving the public sector he leaves behind an excellent team of doctors and nurses who are devoted and dedicated in what they do and with great love and affection to every child with cancer.