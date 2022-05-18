One in five long Covid patients in Cyprus feels discriminated against

One in five long Covid patients in Cyprus has felt discriminated against during and after getting infected with the virus while 57% find themselves distanced from their social circle.

At the same time, 60% of them said they still suffer daily from at least one of the symptoms of the disease, according to a study carried out by the fledgling Long Covid Cyprus group.

Released on Tuesday, the study which is based on a questionnaire on the group’s website, also shows that 25% of long Covid patients are still confronted with financial difficulties.

The Long Covid Cyprus group backs the initiatives of long Covid patients and the European network Long Covid Europe.

An estimated 30,000 people in Cyprus suffer at least one long Covid symptom, according to the federation of patients associations.

That’s why the associations went ahead with the establishment of the support group.

The new group also aims to raise public awareness about the condition and campaign for medical support and research.