One in five children born in Cyprus is a child born to foreign parents

Informing the Ad Hoc House Parliamentary Committee on Studying the Demographic Problem, Interior Minister Nikos Nouris said that one in five children born in Cyprus since 2015, is a child born to foreign parents and their total number arises to 14,913.

Explaining the situation in numbers, the Minister said that during the above period there were 73,399 births. Of these, 53,915 or 73.5% refer to Greek Cypriot parents, 4,571 births or 6.2% refer to Turkish Cypriot parents, and the remaining 14,913 or 20.3% refer to foreign parents.

During the period 2015-2021 (until September 2021), the register of aliens included 209,684 people. Of these people, 121,265 come from third countries and 84,419 from European ones.

ELAM lawmaker Linos Papayiannis who was presiding over the meeting said that as a state we must deal with this problem before it is too late. Lawmaker Zacharias Koulias said there are issues of national security, if we take also into consideration the settlement in the non-government-controlled areas.