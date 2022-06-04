One in five children at Makarion Hospital in May suffered from gastroenteritis

One in five children getting treatment at Makarion Hospital in Nicosia last month were suffering from acute gastroenteritis, head of the pediatrician ward Dr Avraam Elia told CNA on Saturday.

But, he added, these gastroenteritis viruses which are common and detected early in the summer raising no cause for alarm.

The virus is expressed through vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration while some cases may show fever or decimal fever.

In most cases, the hospitalizations are short since the virus lasts between five and seven days, he added.

Asked what parents should watch out for, the specialist said these infections are very contagious – especially among children.