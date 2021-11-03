NewsLocalOne in 10 businesses still fail to provide payment means by card

One in 10 businesses still fail to provide payment means by card

Credit Card
Credit Card

The legal obligation to accept payment means by card is in effect in Cyprus since September but one in 10 businesses have yet to install a Point of Sales (POS) terminal.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday citing the Tax Department whose officers recently carried out unannounced visits to over 1,000 businesses island-wide.

The main purpose of the decree imposing the obligation to accept payment means by card on certain categories of businesses which carry out economic activities in Cyprus is to assist combat tax evasion.

As well as to safeguard public revenues and strengthen citizen protection.

A total of 87 different categories of businesses are obliged to accept ways of payment by card – including law firms, accountants, architects, schools, betting shops, etc.

Non-compliance with the provisions of the Decree is subject to an administrative fine of up to 2,000 euro.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWith presidential elections 15 months away possible candidates come to the fore
Next articleFood, beverage business owners may increase prices by 25% due to rising costs

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros