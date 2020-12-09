One establishment, 73 citizens booked over violation of covid measures

Police booked 73 individuals and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

They had carried out a total of 4,515 checks, 1,164 in Nicosia, 1,209 in Limassol, 714 in Larnaca, 454 in Paphos, 748 in Famagusta and 217 in Morphou.

At the same time, a special police unit which has been set up with the aim of intensifying controls started operation on Wednesday.

Citizens can now submit a complaint or supply information anonymously on violations by calling 1460, 22-606803 and 22-608004.