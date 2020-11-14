News Local One establishment, 41 citizens fined over coronavirus measures breach

One establishment, 41 citizens fined over coronavirus measures breach

Police fined 41 citizens and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They carried out a total of 3,805 inspections and most fines went out for violation of set  curfews and not wearing a mask in outdoor areas but also while in the car where it is mandatory when a driver is not all alone.

In Nicosia, 778 inspections led to 18 citizens getting fines, while in Limassol 897 inspections led to the booking of 11 citizens.

In Larnaca, 371 inspections saw six citizens getting fines, while 698 inspections in Paphos led to no fines whatsoever.

In Famagusta, 849 inspections led to six citizens getting fines, while in Morphou six citizens and one establishment were booked after a total of 212 inspections.

At the same time, port police carried out 25 inspections over the past 24 hours but no one was fined.

 

By Annie Charalambous
