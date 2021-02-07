News Local One dies, 115 test positive to Covid-19 on Sunday

One dies, 115 test positive to Covid-19 on Sunday

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that one man aged 94 with underlying conditions has died of Covid-19 at the Famagusta Referral Hospital.

This brings the total number of deaths to 212, 143 men (67%) and 69 women (33%) with an average age of 79 years.

In addition, 115 people tested positive to the virus out of 40,974 tests performed today (0,28% positivity rate), raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 31,759.

Today’s positive cases are as follows:

  • 27 found through tracing the contacts of confirmed cases (206 tests today)
  • 6 from private initiative (268 tests today)
  • 5 through public hospital labs (157 tests today)
  • 1 through Personal Doctor referrals (221 tests today)
  • 76 through the Health Ministry’s mass rapid testing programme (40,092 tests today)

The following tests were also carried out, all negative:

  • 30 antigen rapid tests carried out at private labs

A total of 109 patients with Coronavirus are being treated in public hospitals, of whom 33 are in serious condition.

Of the 33 patients in serious condition, 21 are intubated in ICUs, three are being treated in ICUs but are not intubated and nine are in Increased Care Units.

Read more: Where to get a rapid test on Monday 8 February

By Josephine Koumettou
